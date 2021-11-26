UrduPoint.com

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying To China Redirected To Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China Redirected to Moscow

The plane with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on board, which was en route to China, was redirected to Moscow due to technical problems, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Friday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The plane with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on board, which was en route to China, was redirected to Moscow due to technical problems, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Due to technical problems, the plane of the Federal Council (Swiss government), which was on its way to China with federal adviser Ignazio Cassis on board, was redirected to Moscow. It is being checked there whether a further trip to China is possible," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Cassis was expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday. The sides planned to discuss the development of bilateral relations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as current international events and human rights. In addition, Cassis planned to present the Swiss government's strategy for China.

Related Topics

Moscow China Twitter Government

Recent Stories

19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

14 minutes ago
 UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof Dr Athar Mahmud

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully trapped by the IMF: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Pakistan fully trapped by the IMF: Mian Zahid Hussain

49 minutes ago
 BioNTech/Pfizer expect new variant impact data 'wi ..

BioNTech/Pfizer expect new variant impact data 'within 2 weeks'

36 minutes ago
 Three school students die in road mishap

Three school students die in road mishap

38 minutes ago
 Pochettino staying at Paris Saint-Germain, says sp ..

Pochettino staying at Paris Saint-Germain, says sporting director Leonardo

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.