PM Leaves For Lahore After Concluding Visit To KSA

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PM leaves for Lahore after concluding visit to KSA

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, left for Lahore after wrapping up his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

At the Jeddah International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by Governor Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

