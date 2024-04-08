PM Leaves For Lahore After Concluding Visit To KSA
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, left for Lahore after wrapping up his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
At the Jeddah International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by Governor Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
