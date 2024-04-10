PM, Malaysian Counterpart Anwar Ibrahim Express Solidarity With Palestinians
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the innocent Palestinian people.
The prime minister called the Malaysian counterpart to extend his warm wishes to him and to the people of Malaysia on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Prime Minister Sharif expressed the hope that the blessings of the Holy Month of Ramazan would bring peace, progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan and Malaysia, as well as for the entire Muslim Ummah.
While reaffirming his strong commitment to further strengthen ties with Malaysia, the prime minister reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year.
He said that the people of Pakistan were looking forward to extending a warm welcome to the Malaysian prime minister.
He also informed that the writings of Allama Iqbal were being translated into Malaysian language and the translated works might be launched by the Malaysian prime minister during his visit to Pakistan.
“Emphasizing the need to enhance bilateral trade, the prime minister invited a trade delegation from Malaysia to visit Pakistan at an early date and informed the Malaysian leader that Pakistan was also preparing to send a trade delegation to visit Malaysia in order to promote trade, particularly the export of meat from Pakistan to Malaysia,” the press release said.
Among other important issues that were discussed during the telephone call, the prime minister appreciated Malaysia’s strong stance against Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza and its efforts to promote peace in Palestine.
He also lauded Malaysia’s support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.
He fondly recalled the Malaysian prime minister’s telephone call that he received on his first day in office after his re-election.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thanked the prime minister and said he looked forward to visiting Pakistan at an early date.
He also expressed the desire for both sides to work together closely for further advancing their bilateral ties in all issues of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From World
-
Ethiopian opposition figure killed in Oromia17 minutes ago
-
Taiwan quake death toll rises to 161 hour ago
-
Kremlin warns floods may worsen as Kazakhstan, Russia evacuate 100,0002 hours ago
-
Olympic Games: Africa women's football qualifying result3 hours ago
-
At least three children dead after migrant boat capsizes off Greece3 hours ago
-
Visiting scholars under BRI program embark on year-long training3 hours ago
-
China's Xi tells ex-Taiwan leader 'external interference' cannot block unification3 hours ago
-
Pakistani agronomy PhD works fertile land in China3 hours ago
-
South Korea opposition set for landslide in parliamentary election4 hours ago
-
Kremlin says 'very tense' situation in flooded regions4 hours ago
-
South Korea opposition increases majority in election: exit polls4 hours ago
-
US announces tough tap water standards for 'forever chemicals'5 hours ago