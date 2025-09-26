- Home
- PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Palestine by states
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the recognition of the State of Palestine by a number of countries recently and urged others to follow suit, saying that Pakistan was among the first to recognize Palestinian statehood in 1988
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the recognition of the State of Palestine by a number of countries recently and urged others to follow suit, saying that Pakistan was among the first to recognize Palestinian statehood in 1988.
Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session here, the prime minister highlighted that the plight of the Palestinian people, was one of the "most heart-wrenching" tragedies of our times.
“This prolonged injustice, is a stain on the global conscience, and our collective moral failure,” the prime minister said.
In the West Bank, he said each passing day brought new brutality, illegal settlers who terrorize and kill with impunity.
He added that Israel’s genocidal onslaught in Gaza had unleashed unspeakable terror upon women and children in a manner not witnessed in decades, perhaps ever.
He condemned the Israeli leadership for unleashing a shameful campaign against the innocent Palestinians, which history would always remember as one of its darkest chapters.
He condemned the killing of young girl Hind Rajab in an Israeli attack. Likening her to a daughter, he expressed shared global grief for failing her, drawing parallels to his anguish over carrying the coffin of seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas, killed in a recent India-Pakistan clash.
"Can you imagine that little girl—Hind Rajab—as if she were your daughter? ... My agony, and the agony of the entire Muslim Ummah, indeed, I think the agony of all nations on the planet is that we failed Hind Rajab and she will not forgive us in this world and the world hereafter... We cannot - we must not, fail these children of Gaza, or any child anywhere—we must find a path to a ceasefire."
Reiterating Pakistan's support for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, he said Palestine must be liberated as it could no longer remain under Israeli shackles.
Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the recognition of the State of Palestine by a number of countries recently and urged others to also follow suit, besides thanking President Trump for inviting Arab-Islamic states for a consultative session at the United Nations, which rekindled hope for a ceasefire in the near future.
Calling Israel’s recent attack on Doha a reflection of "rogue" behavior, the prime minister told the world leaders that Pakistan also supported all efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, in line with the UN Charter, to end human suffering, and global turmoil, caused by the protracted war.
