Highlights Of PM’s Address To 80th UNGA Session
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:59 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), held in New York on Friday.
Following are the highlights of the prime minister’s speech:
- This was the third time PM Shehbaz Sharif addressed the UNGA session -- In September 2022, September 2024 and September 2025.
- The PM opened his speech with the recitation of Quranic verse 177 from Surah Al-Baqarah.
- In his 25-minute address, the PM spoke on a range of issues including Kashmir, Palestine, terrorism, India’s aggression, climate change, global peace, Islamophobia and Pakistan’s commitment to UN agenda.
- The PM vowed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, expressing confidence that their demand for an independent plebiscite would be fulfilled through the exercise of their right to self-determination.
- Referring to Pakistan’s success in repelling India’s unprovoked attack in May 2025, the PM proudly stated: “The enemy came shrouded in arrogance; we sent them back in humiliation”.
- The PM specifically acknowledged US President Donald Trump for his active role in facilitating the Pak-India ceasefire, and highlighted the diplomatic support extended by China, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Iran, United Arab Emirates, and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
- He categorically stated that the world must recognize Palestine as a State, and, referred the killing of innocent civilians including children as "The smallest coffins are the heaviest to carry".
- The PM blasted Israel for its “brutal occupation”, “genocidal onslaught”, “Israeli leadership’s shameful campaign against innocent Palestinians”, and called for need to liberate Palestinians from “Israeli shackles”.
- As frontline state against terrorism, he highlighted Pakistan’s 90,000 casualties and 150 billion USD economic losses, and pointed out the terrorist outfits namely TTP, Fitna al-Khawarij, Fitna al-Hindustan, BLA and its Majeed Brigade were operating from Afghan soil.
- On climate change, he emphasized that Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global emissions annually, yet bore the brunt of climate disasters as one of the top 10 most vulnerable countries.
- He projected Pakistan’s successful structural macroeconomic reforms, modernized taxation system, productive investment, along with the embracing of digitization, Artificial Intelligence and crypto as future tools.
- PM Sharif’s address followed that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The delegates who had walked out in protest as Netanyahu took the stage immediately returned to the main hall when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was invited to the podium.
