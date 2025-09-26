NPC Establishes 2-day Tax Facilitation Desk For Journalists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:27 PM
National Press Club (NPC), in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), established a two-day tax facilitation desk to assist journalists in filing their tax returns
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) National Press Club (NPC), in collaboration with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), established a two-day tax facilitation desk to assist journalists in filing their tax returns.
The facilitation desk was established at NPC, which was inaugurated by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)’s President Afzal Butt and NPC acting president Ehtesham-ul-Haq, said a press release on Friday.
Tehmina Amir, Member of the Taxpayer Services (TPS) Wing, FBR, played an important role in establishing this facility for media workers, while Inland Revenue Officer Muhammad Arif and his team provided on-ground assistance.
Speaking on the occasion, PFUJ President Afzal Butt emphasized the importance of such initiatives, noting that these types of facilities helped journalists to be aware of their tax matters.
He praised the FBR’s cooperative attitude and commitment.
NPC acting president, Ehtesham-ul-Haq, also thanked the FBR for providing guidelines to the members regarding their tax matters.
Dozens of journalists benefitted from the two-day camp, terming it a welcome step and urged that similar facilitation desks be organized regularly to ensure timely support.
Recent Stories
NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists
LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists
FGEHA, DHA, SCBA ink tripartite agreement for development of Margalla Orchard Ho ..
At UNGA, PM pushes for world peace; vows to protect Pakistan's water rights; sho ..
Circular debt to be eliminated within six years: Federal Minister for Power, Sar ..
Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of growth: Prime Minister Muhammad ..
Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global peace: Rana Mashhood
CNF Punjab recovers over 100kg of narcotics since inception
Vice Chairman WASA expresses condolence on engineer’s tragic death
Experts terms NPWMP, a transformative initiative for environmental sustainabilit ..
Attempt to supply dead chickens foiled, 300kg confiscated and destroyed
Chaklala police arrest two wanted criminals in Kidnapping, robbery case
More Stories From Business
-
NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists58 seconds ago
-
PSX launches EOD Market Data on Deutsche Borse AG Data Shop49 minutes ago
-
Call for public consultation on draft additions to guidelines on ESG disclosures for listed companie ..1 hour ago
-
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity of Azerbaijan: envoy30 minutes ago
-
ICCI, Govt collaboration to boost business environment2 hours ago
-
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 2,976 points3 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 3.21 trillion in the market23 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar23 minutes ago
-
Over 2.5 mln acres agriculture land damaged due to floods: Senate Committee told4 hours ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews 3rd quarterly Regulatory Reform Package14 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs1,000 to Rs395,800 per tola7 hours ago