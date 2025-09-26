NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) National Press Club (NPC), in collaboration with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), established a two-day tax facilitation desk to assist journalists in filing their tax returns.

The facilitation desk was established at NPC, which was inaugurated by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)’s President Afzal Butt and NPC acting president Ehtesham-ul-Haq, said a press release on Friday.

Tehmina Amir, Member of the Taxpayer Services (TPS) Wing, FBR, played an important role in establishing this facility for media workers, while Inland Revenue Officer Muhammad Arif and his team provided on-ground assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, PFUJ President Afzal Butt emphasized the importance of such initiatives, noting that these types of facilities helped journalists to be aware of their tax matters.

He praised the FBR’s cooperative attitude and commitment.

NPC acting president, Ehtesham-ul-Haq, also thanked the FBR for providing guidelines to the members regarding their tax matters.

Dozens of journalists benefitted from the two-day camp, terming it a welcome step and urged that similar facilitation desks be organized regularly to ensure timely support.