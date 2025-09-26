FGEHA, DHA, SCBA ink tripartite agreement for development of Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) signed a tripartite agreement on Friday for the development and management of Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme (formerly known as the Park Road Housing Scheme)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) signed a tripartite agreement on Friday for the development and management of Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme (formerly known as the Park Road Housing Scheme).

The signing ceremony took place at the SCBA Hostel Auditorium (Legend Hotel), Islamabad, and was attended by several distinguished guests, including Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar, and Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada.Under this agreement, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) will now be responsible for executing the development work on the site.

Prominent legal figures, including Ahsan Bhoon, a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), and SCBA President Mian Muhammad Rauf Ata, praised all stakeholders for their commitment to the project. They acknowledged the contributions of the legal community, noting that over Rs. 6 billion has already been deposited by lawyers, underscoring their strong desire to achieve the dream of homeownership.

In his address, Minister Azam Nazir Tarar emphasized the pivotal role lawyers play in society. He assured attendees that the concerns of the legal fraternity are being prioritized and reaffirmed that welfare projects for lawyers will not be derailed by political considerations. He also highlighted the government's ongoing consultations with legal representatives in matters of criminal law reforms.

He welcomed the memorandum of understanding regarding development work in the lawyers’ housing scheme, and assured that full government-level support will continue for the welfare of the legal fraternity.

Minister for Housing and works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, while congratulating both federal government employees and the legal community, acknowledged that the project faced delays due to unavoidable circumstances. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his special interest in the agreement, even while abroad on an official visit.

The Minister also commended Housing Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh for his dedication in safeguarding the interests of federal employees, and lauded the efforts of the FGEHA team for their persistent commitment to making the project a reality.

The minister further commended the efficiency and professionalism of DHA officials, noting their vital role in ensuring smooth coordination. He stated that he holds the armed forces and police in the highest regard, recognizing their tireless service and the ultimate sacrifices they make to protect the nation.

The agreement, vetted and approved by the Ministry of Law, signals the formal launch of the Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme. With the signing complete, DHA will now begin full-scale development work, which is expected to progress at an accelerated pace.