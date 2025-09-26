We have won the war, now we seek to win peace: PM tells UNGA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that having won the war against India in May this year, Pakistan now desired to win peace as it believed peaceful settlement of disputes, through dialogue and diplomacy

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that having won the war against India in May this year, Pakistan now desired to win peace as it believed peaceful settlement of disputes, through dialogue and diplomacy.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session here, the prime minister said that during his previous address at the forum, he had warned the world of Pakistan’s most decisive action against any external aggression.

“Those words proved true, when, in May this year my country confronted unprovoked aggression from our eastern front. The enemy came shrouded in arrogance; we sent them back in humiliation,” the prime minister said.

He said that India sought to extract political gains from a human tragedy by spurning his offer of an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident and instead attacked Pakistani cities and targeted innocent civilians.

Pakistan, he said rendered a befitting response against violation of its territorial integrity and national security, in accordance with the inherent right of self-defence, under Article 51 of United Nations Charter.

“Our valiant armed forces, under the stellar leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, mounted an operation of stunning professionalism and bravery. Repulsing the enemy’s attack, under Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu, our falcons took flight and etched their answer across the skies resulting in seven of the Indian jets turned to scrap and dust, a decisive response to the aggressor that will echo through the annals of history,” the prime minister said.

He also paid tribute to the armed forces and heirs of the martyrs especially their mothers as their courage and the resilient nation for standing as a one unbreakable wall, a Bunyan Um Marsoos.

He said despite being in the position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, facilitated by President Donald Trump’s bold and visionary leadership that averted a more threatening, a full-fledged and catastrophic war between the two nuclear powers.

He also spoke highly of the diplomatic support to Pakistan by China, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Iran, UAE, and the UN Secretary-General.