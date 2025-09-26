China green-lights import of Pakistani plant-based medicinal materials

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) To deepen China-Pakistan practical cooperation and broaden supply channels for its medicinal materials market, China's General Administration of Customs announced on September 22 the immediate permission for importing qualified plant-based Chinese medicinal materials from Pakistan.

The approved plant-based Chinese medicinal materials from Pakistan include 29 types of medicinal plant products, such as the dried flower buds of Nymphaea candida, the dried ripe fruit of Cordia dichotoma, and the dried whole plant of Plumbago zeylanica.

To ensure product quality and safety, China has established a full-chain supervision system covering the entire process, which includes enterprise registration and traceability management, a "zero tolerance" approach to pest control, standardized processing and packaging, and a two-stage quarantine verification process, China Economic Net reported.

China has established a clearly defined list of regulated quarantine pests and requires Pakistan to implement a comprehensive management system covering pest monitoring, integrated control, and post-harvest management.

Upon detection of any quarantine pests of concern to China, emergency control measures must be activated immediately.

Medicinal materials must undergo thorough removal of soil and impurities, followed by drying. Packaging materials must conform to China's phytosanitary requirements, with wooden packaging complying with International Standard for Phytosanitary Measures No. 15 (ISPM 15). Each package must be labeled with the product name, country of origin, enterprise registration number, and the statement "Exported to the People's Republic of China" to ensure complete traceability.

Pakistan must conduct pre-export inspections and issue phytosanitary certificates in accordance with ISPM 12, with an additional declaration stating "This consignment complies with the requirements specified in the Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Plant-derived Medicinal Materials from Pakistan to China, and is free from quarantine pests of concern to China". Upon arrival at Chinese ports, verification will be conducted on the certificates, packaging, and consistency between the goods and their accompanying documentation.