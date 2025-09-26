LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended notices issued by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to six journalists, including Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended notices issued by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to six journalists, including Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari.

The court also summoned the investigating officer along with the record on October 14.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by the journalists, Arshad Ansari, Mujahid Sheikh, Ahmed Faraz, and others, challenging the NCCIA notices.

During proceedings, the chief justice questioned the legality of the notices and asked under which law the notices were issued, inquiring about the complainant named Azizullah. Law officer Riffaqat Dogar represented the Federal government during the proceedings.

The petitioners had requested the LHC to quash the NCCIA’s notice as it was “illegal, unlawful and void ab initio”. They also called on the court to suspend the operation of the notice till the petition was decided.