PM To Meet Kuwait's Crown Prince Today

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will meet Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the Kuwait City today, the PM Office said here Wednesday.

PM Kakar will also meet his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

A number of Memorandum of Understanding will be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defence.

The prime minister arrived in Kuwait Tuesday on a two-day official visit.

