Pogacar completes historic hat-trick of Il Lombardia victories

Bergamo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Tadej Pogacar became just the third man to win Il Lombardia three years in a row after completing a stunning hat-trick of victories on Saturday in the season-ending Monument race.

The two-time Tour de France champion made his move on the decisive Passo di Granda climb and crossed the line first in Bergamo, comfortably ahead of a star-studded field of riders.

UAE rider Pogacar joined Alfredo Binda and seven-time Grand Tour champion Fausto Coppi, a winner four times between 1946 and 1949, to complete the streak of wins in the "Race of the Falling Leaves".

It was another big victory in a year in which Pogacar finished second in the Tour and claimed the honours in Paris-Nice, the Fleche Wallonne, the Tour of Flanders and the Amstel Gold Race.

"In the moment that I got a little gap, I knew the descent a little better than two years ago when it was a bit of a disaster for me, but today I gave it my all and it was tough to go so far to the finish," said Pogacar.