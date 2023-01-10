Poland Asks US Congress to Solicit War Reparations From Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

Poland is asking for the US Congress' help in making Germany agree to paying reparations for the damage inflicted on Warsaw during the Second World War, the Polish government's envoy for reparations, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Poland is asking for the US Congress' help in making Germany agree to paying reparations for the damage inflicted on Warsaw during the Second World War, the Polish government's envoy for reparations, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, said on Tuesday.

Poland has already made the same request to UNESCO, the Council of Europe, and the United Nations, as well as 50 countries, including EU and NATO member states.

"We are counting on the support of our partners from the United States, US legislators, in the issue of Poland receiving compensation for the consequences of the Second World War," Mularczyk told reporters.

Mularczyk added that Warsaw considered the US "a key country when it comes to respecting the international order, human rights, the rule of law, international justice."

Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims to war damages. Warsaw estimates its losses caused by Nazi occupation during the Second World War at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.36 trillion). Berlin argues that the Polish government had relinquished all demands for reparations under a renunciation deal signed in 1953.