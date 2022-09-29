UrduPoint.com

Poland Imposes Sanctions On Gazprom Export With Asset Freeze - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom Export, including the freeze of all assets, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom Export, including the freeze of all assets, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry updated the list of sanctioned companies and individuals., and now it includes OOO Gazprom Export headquartered in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation.

It is explained that the sanctions include "freezing all financial and economic resources, a ban on the provision of any financial or economic resources."

In spring this year, Poland imposed its own sanctions against 50 Russian individuals and legal entities, including Gazprom, Novatek, Akron, PhosAgro, Go Sport, Kaspersky Lab, Oleg Deripaska, Mikhail Fridman, Mikhail Gutseriev, Vyacheslav Kantor, Evgeny Kaspersky, Igor Sechin, Viktor Vekselberg.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia St. Petersburg Akron Poland All

