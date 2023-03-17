UrduPoint.com

Poland To Deploy HIMARS Rocket Launchers Near Russia's Border - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Poland will deploy its first HIMARS artillery rocket systems, purchased from the United States, not far from its border with Russia's exclaved Kaliningrad Region, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

"Before the end of this year, US HIMARS will go into service of the 16th mechanized division (deployed near the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Region)," Blaszczak said at a meeting with the Polish military.

He said the battery was acquired in 2019 and the US Congress approved Poland's order for another 500 HIMARS charging modules.

The minister also said that the US delivered similar HIMARS missile systems to Ukraine, adding that it was important to equip the Polish armed forces with weapons that proved their effectiveness on the battlefield.

After Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine, many Western countries, including Poland, condemned Moscow's actions and began to support Kiev. Poland has delivered tanks, drones, ammunition, other military machines and equipment to Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly said that the Western military supplies to Ukraine would only lead to the further escalation of the conflict.

