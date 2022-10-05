Poland, US Still Talking Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The possibility of deployment of US nuclear weapons in Poland under the nuclear sharing program is a topic that remains on the table, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

The program allows NATO member states to store US nuclear weapons.

"There is always the potential to participate in nuclear sharing. We spoke with US leaders about whether the United States is considering such an opportunity. The topic is open," Duda told Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska.

Duda believes that the absence of nuclear weapons in his country is a "problem."

"The problem is, first of all, that we do not have nuclear weapons. Nothing indicates that we, Poland, could have them at our disposal in the near future," Duda said.

On Tuesday, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said he would like to have US nuclear weapons deployed in his country. However, according to Kaczynski, no positive response was received from Washington.