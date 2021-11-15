UrduPoint.com

Poland Worried Over Armed Provocations At Belarus Border - Presidency

Poland fears armed provocations at the state border with Belarus, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the presidency's International Policy Bureau, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Poland fears armed provocations at the state border with Belarus, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the presidency's International Policy Bureau, said on Monday.

"We must be ready for anything.

The people on the border, the soldiers, all the time, every day, every night, face provocations. We have seen the use of the laser, we know that there are snipers. Our people are ready for various options for the development of the situation. We are, of course, afraid of an armed provocation," Kumoch told Polskie Radio Program III.

