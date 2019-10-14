WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The ruling Polish party Law and Justice (PiS) of Jaroslaw Kaczynski is currently the front runner of the parliamentary election race with 42.6 percent of the vote, the exit-poll by Ipsos sociological lab revealed on Sunday.

According to the poll, the PiS's closest rival from the opposition, the Civic Platform, comes second with 27.4 percent of the vote.

The general election to the Polish parliament was held on Sunday. Citizens were to elect 460 deputies to the lower chamber, the Sejm, and 100 members to the Senate for a four-year term. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent for individual parties and 7 percent for coalitions.