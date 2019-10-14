UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland's Ruling Party PiS Leads Parliamentary Vote With Over 42% - Exit Poll

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Poland's Ruling Party PiS Leads Parliamentary Vote With Over 42% - Exit Poll

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The ruling Polish party Law and Justice (PiS) of Jaroslaw Kaczynski is currently the front runner of the parliamentary election race with 42.6 percent of the vote, the exit-poll by Ipsos sociological lab revealed on Sunday.

According to the poll, the PiS's closest rival from the opposition, the Civic Platform, comes second with 27.4 percent of the vote.

The general election to the Polish parliament was held on Sunday. Citizens were to elect 460 deputies to the lower chamber, the Sejm, and 100 members to the Senate for a four-year term. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent for individual parties and 7 percent for coalitions.

Related Topics

Election Senate Parliament Vote Chamber Sunday From Race Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

2 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

3 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.