(@FahadShabbir)

Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, was arrested in Moscow on Thursday for urging his supporters to attend an unauthorized street protest, her lawyer told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, was arrested in Moscow on Thursday for urging his supporters to attend an unauthorized street protest, her lawyer told Sputnik.

"Police officers detained her over, as they put it, calls for unauthorized gatherings on January 23," Vladimir Voronin said.

Sobol, who is a lawyer at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said she was facing administrative charges. Voronin could not provide any other details because, he said, he was not allowed into the police office where Sobol is being held.