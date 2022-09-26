Police Clash With Protests Outside Iranian Embassies in Paris, London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Police had to step in on Sunday to break up violent protests outside Iranian embassies in London and Paris that came in response to the in-custody death of a young woman in Tehran.

The Metropolitan Police in London said that "a large number of protesters gathered at the location, with a substantial group intent on causing disorder."

Five arrests were made, including for violent disorder, after British demonstrators tried to breach police lines and threw missiles at officers.

Several officers were injured.

French police fired tear gas to push back hundreds of demonstrators who rallied in central Paris in support of Iranians opposing mandatory hijab wear in the Islamic Republic.

Public outrage was reported across Iran in the week that followed the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was brought in by morality police on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab. She collapsed and fell into a coma shortly after her detention. Iran says she died of a heart attack.