Police Eliminating Special Unit Where Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols To Death Served

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Police Eliminating Special Unit Where Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols to Death Served

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) The Memphis Police Department has decided to deactivate the special unit where five police officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death had served.

"In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit. The officers currently assigned to the unit agree unreservedly with this next step," the police said in a Saturday statement.

Memphis authorities released four graphic videos on Friday night, showing five Black Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols, a 29-year old Black man, after a traffic stop.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after the incident. All five officers were arrested and charged on Thursday.

Nichols' mother said earlier this week that Tyre was only two minutes away from home when he was "murdered."

All five former Memphis police officers indicted in connection to Nichols' death were released on bond late Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to Shelby County Jail records.

