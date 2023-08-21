Open Menu

Police Seize Nearly 450-kg Drugs In Trkiye's Istanbul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istanbul

Turkish anti-narcotics police seized nearly 450 kg of methamphetamine and arrested five suspects, including a foreigner, in Istanbul, the governor's office said in a statement on Monday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Turkish anti-narcotics police seized nearly 450 kg of methamphetamine and arrested five suspects, including a foreigner, in Istanbul, the governor's office said in a statement on Monday. The operation comes as part of a probe into the illicit trafficking of drugs, said the statement.

Upon a tip-off, the police began tracking the suspects allegedly involved in drug trafficking and stopped a car and two trucks in the Tuzla district, where 447.5 kg of liquid narcotics were found concealed in 20 drums, it added.

Turkish security forces frequently launch operations against drug dealers as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on drug use and trafficking.

According to the Istanbul governor's office, a total of 8.5 tons of drugs and more than 2.5 million pills had been seized in counter-narcotic operations throughout the city during the January-July period.

Related Topics

Police Governor Drugs Car Tuzla Istanbul Million

Recent Stories

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develo ..

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develop logistics and trade in Great ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows h ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows healthy environment and sustain ..

4 minutes ago
 Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted t ..

Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted to safe places

4 minutes ago
 National Club defeats Civil Tigers

National Club defeats Civil Tigers

4 minutes ago
 President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ah ..

President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ahmed’s removal day after Dr. ..

10 minutes ago
 FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Special ..

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Specialised Tax Agent’ transformati ..

19 minutes ago
Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says B ..

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says Babar Azam

23 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Is ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Istanbul

18 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite for Earth observation ..

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

18 minutes ago
 Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; ..

Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; joins Ministry of Economy’s ..

34 minutes ago
 Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

1 hour ago
 Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedica ..

Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedicated by 6 major UAE banks: UBF

1 hour ago

More Stories From World