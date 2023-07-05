Poland expects NATO leaders to agree on a fast-tracked membership process for Ukraine at the Vilnius summit next week, President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Poland expects NATO leaders to agree on a fast-tracked membership process for Ukraine at the Vilnius summit next week, President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday.

"We hope the allies will make a resolute decision that Ukraine does not need a membership action plan or any preliminary steps for joining NATO in future but that the path (to NATO) will be accelerated," he told reporters.

Duda said at a news conference, alongside Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, that the allies should reiterate their commitment to standing by Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in early June that the morale of his troops would be dented by the allies' rejection. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said days later that NATO leaders would not issue a formal invitation to Kiev in Vilnius.