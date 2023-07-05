Open Menu

Polish President Insists On Ukraine's Speedy Accession To NATO

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Polish President Insists on Ukraine's Speedy Accession to NATO

Poland expects NATO leaders to agree on a fast-tracked membership process for Ukraine at the Vilnius summit next week, President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Poland expects NATO leaders to agree on a fast-tracked membership process for Ukraine at the Vilnius summit next week, President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday.

"We hope the allies will make a resolute decision that Ukraine does not need a membership action plan or any preliminary steps for joining NATO in future but that the path (to NATO) will be accelerated," he told reporters.

Duda said at a news conference, alongside Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, that the allies should reiterate their commitment to standing by Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in early June that the morale of his troops would be dented by the allies' rejection. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said days later that NATO leaders would not issue a formal invitation to Kiev in Vilnius.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Resolute Vilnius Kiev Poland June

Recent Stories

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hott ..

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hotter Days Expected Ahead - NCEP

7 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles Fida ..

7 minutes ago
 Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffe ..

Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffers in Pyrenees

7 minutes ago
 COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman ..

COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman's invitation

11 minutes ago
 IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Nu ..

IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Number of Migrants in Distress i ..

11 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis M ..

Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organize ..

11 minutes ago
UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pr ..

UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pressure From West - Oil Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt vows to promote religious tourism across coun ..

Govt vows to promote religious tourism across country: Dr Ramesh

11 minutes ago
 US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizin ..

US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizing Commercial Tankers Near Coas ..

11 minutes ago
 Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - ..

Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - President

8 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Reques ..

Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months A ..

8 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian ..

OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian Energy Week in October

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World