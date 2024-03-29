Open Menu

Polish President Vetoes Move To Restore Access To Emergency Contraception

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Polish president vetoes move to restore access to emergency contraception

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Poland's conservative President Andrzej Duda on Friday vetoed a proposal to restore prescription-free emergency contraception which was reversed by the previous nationalist government.

Poland saw a rollback of women's reproductive rights during the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party's eight-year rule, with access tightened to emergency contraception, made prescription-only in 2017.

The pro-EU ruling coalition, in power since December, had pledged to ease those curbs and passed a bill to provide over-the-counter access to the morning-after pill for girls and women aged 15 and over.

A statement from the presidency on Friday said Duda had "decided to submit the amendment to the Pharmaceutical Law to parliament with a request to reconsider the act", vetoing the legislation.

Duda, a staunch ally of the PiS and a devout Catholic, "could not accept" the bill as it enabled access to the contraceptive pill "without medical supervision and bypassing the role and responsibility of parents", the statement said.

Anticipating the presidential veto, the government had already announced it would bypass this by allowing pharmacists to give prescriptions for the pill.

"We have prepared a regulation, I'm in contact with pharmacists... This pill will be available on a pharmaceutical prescription," Health Minister Izabela Leszczyna said on Wednesday.

"If we don't want women and young girls to get unwanted pregnancies, let's do everything to make the pill as accessible as possible," she told RMF FM radio.

The World Health Organization says on its website that emergency contraception should be "routinely included" within all national family planning programmes.

Related Topics

World Parliament Young Poland December Women 2017 Family All From Government

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

2 hours ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

3 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

4 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

5 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

5 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

6 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

6 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World