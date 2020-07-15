Pompeo, Foreign Minister Erray Discuss US-Tunisia Bilateral Relations, Libya - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Tunisian counterpart Noureddine Erray Spokesperson discussed over the telephone bilateral relations, the conflict in Libya and the issue of enhancing cooperation on the UN Security Council, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the call on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Noureddine Erray to discuss strengthening our cooperation on the United Nations Security Council, maturing the US-Tunisia bilateral relationship, and advancing a negotiated political solution to end the conflict in Libya," Ortagus said.

The spokesperson said that Pompeo reaffirmed the United States' commitment to stronger commercial ties to aid in recovery following the novel coronavirus crisis.

Libya has been torn by an internal conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed by US- and EU-supported Islamic extremists in 2011. At present, the eastern part of Libya is ruled by parliament supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), while the western part is controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA) that was formed with the help of the United Nations and the European Union.