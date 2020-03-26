Pompeo, German Counterpart Talk Strategy for COVID-19 Battle - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United States and Germany had the chance to compare strategies deployed to throttle the global coronavirus pandemic during a phone call linking Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas discussed ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19," the release said.

The virus had infected more than 75,000 in the US and more than 43,000 in Germany by early afternoon Thursday, with both nations taking steps to restrict movement to slow transmission of the highly contagious disease.

The conversation also included more conventional foreign affairs topics for the two allies: the war in Afghanistan, status of Transatlantic alliances and coordinated action on other global issues.