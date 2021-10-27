Poor Economic Conditions in Afghanistan May Trigger Mass Migration - Amirabdollahian

The economic situation in Afghanistan worsens and it may trigger mass migration to neighboring countries if no action is taken, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The economic situation in Afghanistan worsens and it may trigger mass migration to neighboring countries if no action is taken, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"The economic situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating, if we do not take measures, a large flow of emigration to neighboring countries will begin," Amirabdollahian said at a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran.

The Iranian minister also said that "Washington is responsible for the suffering of the Afghan people over the past two decades."