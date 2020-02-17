(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The potential dates for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Seoul are being discussed at the moment, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik told Sputnik.

"During talks in Moscow on June 22, 2018, President Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit South Korea at a time that is convenient for him.

At the moment, the potential dates are being discussed through diplomatic channels," the ambassador said.