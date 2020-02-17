UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Potential Dates For Putin's Visit To Seoul Discussed Via Diplomatic Channels - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Potential Dates for Putin's Visit to Seoul Discussed Via Diplomatic Channels - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The potential dates for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Seoul are being discussed at the moment, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik told Sputnik.

"During talks in Moscow on June 22, 2018, President Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit South Korea at a time that is convenient for him.

At the moment, the potential dates are being discussed through diplomatic channels," the ambassador said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Seoul South Korea North Korea June 2018

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 February 2020

56 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan won Kabbadi World Cup 2020

2 hours ago

Naeemul Haque’ funeral prayer offered in Karachi

2 hours ago

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.