President Of Peru's Home Raided Over Undeclared Rolex Watches: Police

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Peruvian authorities raided President Dina Boluarte's home on Saturday as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

According to a police document obtained by AFP, about 40 officials were involved in the raid, which was searching for Rolex watches that Boluarte had not declared.

The raid "is for the purpose of search and seizure," police said.

Earlier this month, authorities launched an investigation into Boluarte following a newspaper report about her wearing luxury watches of mysterious origin that had not been declared in public records.

Saturday's raid, a joint operation between the police and the prosecutor's office, was broadcast on local television channel Latina.

In December 2022, Boluarte took office after former president Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, leading to his quick ouster and arrest.

