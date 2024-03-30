President Of Peru's Home Raided Over Undeclared Rolex Watches: Police
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Peruvian authorities raided President Dina Boluarte's home on Saturday as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.
According to a police document obtained by AFP, about 40 officials were involved in the raid, which was searching for Rolex watches that Boluarte had not declared.
The raid "is for the purpose of search and seizure," police said.
Earlier this month, authorities launched an investigation into Boluarte following a newspaper report about her wearing luxury watches of mysterious origin that had not been declared in public records.
Saturday's raid, a joint operation between the police and the prosecutor's office, was broadcast on local television channel Latina.
In December 2022, Boluarte took office after former president Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, leading to his quick ouster and arrest.
Recent Stories
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
More Stories From World
-
Five dead after taxi falls into river in Nepal1 minute ago
-
RMB retains 4th spot as currency for global payments: SWIFT11 minutes ago
-
Pakistani researcher achieves milestone in artificial vision in AI era1 hour ago
-
Chinese officials mourn compatriots killed in Dasu terror attack1 hour ago
-
Former S.Africa leader Zuma survives car crash, party accuses ANC3 hours ago
-
Israel's stifled Palestinians raise anti-war voice3 hours ago
-
Restored Versailles Sun God adds gilt to Olympic equestrianism3 hours ago
-
Canada's Trudeau on back foot over carbon tax3 hours ago
-
Under shadow of 2023 riot, Lula plays down Brazil's '64 coup3 hours ago
-
Food shortages leave Cubans in anguish over next meal3 hours ago
-
Togo parliament to review contested constitution reform3 hours ago
-
Aussie Green fires sizzling 61 for Arizona LPGA lead3 hours ago