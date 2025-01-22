President Trump attends interfaith prayer ceremony

(@Abdulla99267510)

Holy Quran recited and call to prayer (Aazan) was given at Washington’s National Cathedral in Washington

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2025) Newly elected US President Donald Trump attended an interfaith prayer ceremony after his inauguration, where Muslims were represented by Dr. Mohammad Fraser Rahim, an imam.

According to international news agencies, the ceremony was held at Washington’s National Cathedral, where Holy Quran was recited, and the call to prayer (Aazan) was also given.

Dr. Mohammad Fraser, the imam of The Nation’s Mosque in the US, recited verses 4 to 7 from Surah Al-Hadid during his recitation.

Translation of the Quranic Verses:

“It is He who created the heavens and the earth in six days and then established Himself above the Throne. He knows what enters the earth and what emerges from it, what descends from the sky and what ascends therein.

And He is with you wherever you are. And Allah is Seeing of what you do.

To Him belongs the dominion of the heavens and the earth, and to Allah all matters are returned. He causes the night to enter the day and the day to enter the night, and He is knowing of that within the breasts.

Believe in Allah and His Messenger and spend from that which He has made you successors. For those who have believed among you and spent, there will be a great reward,”.

Following the recitation, Moazzin of The Nation’s Mosque, Dr. Sheikh Akbar Sharif, delivered the Aazan.

During the event, President Trump and all attendees remained silent and listened to the recitation and Aazan with respect and attentiveness.