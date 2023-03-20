UrduPoint.com

President Xi Wants Perpetrators Of Attack On Chinese Citizens In CAR Punished - Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

President Xi Wants Perpetrators of Attack on Chinese Citizens in CAR Punished - Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed government agencies to establish the perpetrators of an armed attack on Chinese citizens at a gold mine in the Central African Republic (CAR) and bring them to justice in accordance with the law, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, armed men attacked the gold mine of the Chinese mining company Gold Coast Group in the city of Bambari in the CAR, killing nine workers and injuring two others, Bambari Mayor Abel Matchipata said.

"General Secretary Xi Jinping has given it his full attention and personally instructed that every effort be made to save the lives of the injured, make timely and proper arrangements for dealing with the aftermath of the attack, make sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals," a statement read.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also warned that a number of car areas were considered high-risk zones and urged Chinese citizens to immediately leave such regions and refrain from traveling there.

Related Topics

Injured Attack China Company Car Gold Coast Bambari Central African Republic Sunday Gold From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother ..

Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother earth

55 minutes ago
 Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 pe ..

Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 per litre for low income familie ..

1 hour ago
 India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to c ..

COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministe ..

1 hour ago
 ‘Hatta Ramadan Championship’ to kick off on 24 ..

‘Hatta Ramadan Championship’ to kick off on 24th March

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.