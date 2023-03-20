President Xi Wants Perpetrators of Attack on Chinese Citizens in CAR Punished - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed government agencies to establish the perpetrators of an armed attack on Chinese citizens at a gold mine in the Central African Republic (CAR) and bring them to justice in accordance with the law, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, armed men attacked the gold mine of the Chinese mining company Gold Coast Group in the city of Bambari in the CAR, killing nine workers and injuring two others, Bambari Mayor Abel Matchipata said.

"General Secretary Xi Jinping has given it his full attention and personally instructed that every effort be made to save the lives of the injured, make timely and proper arrangements for dealing with the aftermath of the attack, make sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals," a statement read.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also warned that a number of car areas were considered high-risk zones and urged Chinese citizens to immediately leave such regions and refrain from traveling there.