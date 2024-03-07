Press Release From Business Wire: Japan Analytical Instruments Manufacturers' Association
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Japan Analytical Instrument Manufacturers Association (JAIMA, located at 2-5-16, Kanda Nishiki-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, President: Masayuki Adachi / President & COO of HORIBA, Ltd.), in cooperation with VINALAB (Vietnam Association of Testing Laboratories), will hold the 3rd joint symposium on Friday, March 22 in a hybrid format connecting its bases in Tokyo and Hanoi.
Following last year's symposium on air pollution and food safety, this year will focus on water issues that are in urgent need of solutions in Vietnam, and will provide an opportunity for leading researchers from Japan and Vietnam, JAIMA and VINALAB member companies to discuss how analytical technology can contribute to water quality safety and management, and hold discussions for solving specific social issues such as water for daily use and rivers.
The symposium will be held at VKIST (Vietnam Korea Institute of Science and Technology), located in Hoa Lac High-Tech Park in the suburbs of Hanoi. JAIMA and VINALAB member companies will also have exhibition booths. From Japan, Dr. Hidenori Harada of Kyoto University Graduate School, who is an expert on water quality issues in Vietnam, and speakers from the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, Vietnam Japan University, and Vietnam academy of Social Sciences will give presentations on water quality analysis, water quality regulations, water treatment, analytical data process, microplastics and other topics.
date: Friday, March 22, 202411:00 - 14:00, 15:00 - 19:00 Japan time
9:00 - 12:00, 13:00 - 17:00 Vietnam time
VenueVKIST (Vietnam Korea Institute of Science and Technology) and JAIMA conference rooms, online auditing also available
Program (Official language in English and Vietnamese)
Greetings and keynote speech
-- JAIMA, President Masayuki Adachi
-- VINALAB, Chairman Nguyen Hoang Linh
-- Professor Hidenori Harada, Kyoto University Graduate school - Water pollution in Vietnam (tentative)
-- Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health under the Ministry of Health on the Ministry of Health's policies and regulations on "Water quality monitoring".
-- Professor Cao The Ha, Vietnam Japan University on "Water treatment technology".
-- Professor Ta Thi Thao, Department of Chemistry, Hanoi University of Natural Sciences on "Analytical data processing".
-- Dr. Duong Thanh Nghi, Institute of Marine Resources and Environment on "Microplastic analysis in seawater".
JAIMA participating companies in alphabetical order Agilent Technologies Japan, Ltd., DKK-TOA CORPORATION, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd., JASCO Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd., SHIMADZU CORPORATION
ParticipantsJapan: Organizations and individuals accredited by JAIMA on ZOOM Online
Vietnam: Vietnam Venue and VINALAB accredited organizations and individuals
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306095346/en/
Contact
Contact information for registration and others
Japan Analytical Instruments Manufacturers' Association Secretariat: Dr. Hamada
TEL: +81-(0)3-3292-0642
E-mail: [email protected]
