Press Release from Business Wire: PUMA

HERZOGENAURACH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Globally renowned sports brand, PUMA, proudly unveiled the highly anticipated Jamaican Olympic Association kits during an unmissable showcase of speed at the ISSA Boys & Girls Championships in Kingston, Jamaica.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240324802511/en/
Sports company PUMA unveiled the Jamaican Olympic Association kits at the ISSA Boys & Girls Championships in Kingston, Jamaica. (Pictured: Shanieka Ricketts) (Photo: business Wire)
The reveal, at the Jamaica National Stadium, came in front of more than 25,000 track enthusiasts from across the country, all gathering to feast their eyes on the future of Jamaican track & field. It served as the perfect platform to showcase the cutting-edge apparel that will adorn the fastest athletes on the planet this summer in Paris - many of whom competed at this event in their teenage years.
Jamaica's most prestigious athletes took centre stage for the grand reveal, including the likes of double, double Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah; the fastest woman alive at the 200 meters, Shericka Jackson; reigning Olympic Champion at the 110m hurdles Hansle Parchment; the second fastest man of all-time, Yohan Blake; former 100m World Record holder, Asafa Powell; World U-20 Triple Jump Champion Jaydon Hibbert; Rushell Clayton, Ackeem Blake and many more. They were joined side-by-side on the track by young athletes from PUMA sponsored high schools.
The ISSA Boys & Girls Championships, often referred to as "Champs," has gained immense popularity and recognition for its ability to showcase young Jamaican talent who have gone on to achieve greatness on both the domestic and international stage. The Championships not only celebrate sporting excellence but also serve as a symbol of unity, passion and pride for the Jamaican community.
"Champs is the beating heart of Jamaica. For decades, it has produced an unimaginable number of Olympians, World Champions and World Record holders, who themselves have created some of the most memorable moments in sports history. Tonight, here in Kingston, we created another," said PUMA's Chief Executive Officer, Arne Freundt.
The new designs represent a perfect harmony of speed and fashion, reflective of the symbiotic relationship between these two giants of track & field.
Rooted in elite performance, they have been designed to evoke speed with cut lines strategically placed to accentuate the physique of the athletes whilst also providing a showstopping visual via Warpspeed graphics that emphasise the beauty of an athlete in motion. Engineered jacquard fabric is ergonomically shaped to contour the back muscles for heat reduction and breathability, with thermoadapt technology regulating body temperature to enable optimum performance.
"In their truest form these kits are an expression of speed. Speed has always been PUMA's vantage point. It is what enables us to see the game differently, challenge convention and create moments that will live with us forever. We can't wait to experience more in Paris this summer," added Arne.
Maria Valdes, Chief Product Officer at PUMA, commented: "What makes these kits special is how closely they have been created in collaboration with our athletes. They are more than just a kit - they are a statement of the collective ambition shared between PUMA and Jamaica. They are a symbol of pride for the PUMA family, and we hope that they become a symbol of pride for Jamaicans this summer and long into the future."
To find out more about PUMA follow @pumarunning on Instagram.
PUMA
PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 21,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240324802511/en/
