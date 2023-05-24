UrduPoint.com

PREVIEW - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis To Announce 2024 Presidential Bid On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 04:10 AM

PREVIEW - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Announce 2024 Presidential Bid on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce on Wednesday that he will run for US president in the 2024 election, a source confirmed to Sputnik.

DeSantis is set to make his announcement at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday during a live audio discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

The 44-year-old DeSantis has served as governor of the state of Florida since January 2019, but recently emerged as former President Donald Trump's top challenger for the Republican ticket to the White House in 2024.

The Florida governor has won Republican voters over with his anti-COVID-19 restrictions policies, the deployment of Florida law enforcement officers to bolster security on the US southern border, transporting immigrants to so-called sanctuary jurisdictions and supporting restrictive LGBTQ laws in Florida.

DeSantis also signed a state law that would limit Chinese purchases of farm land and property located near US military sites in Florida.

However, according to political analysis website Real Clear politics, Trump holds a 37-point lead over DeSantis among Republican voters as of Tuesday evening.

Earlier this year, DeSantis went on a world tour to boost his foreign policy credentials, visiting US allied states such as Israel, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

DeSantis served in the US Navy from 2004 to 2019 as a prosecutor, which included brief stints in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He also served as a legal adviser to SEAL Team 1.

Related Topics

Election World Governor Israel China Twitter White House Iraq Trump Guantanamo Lead Florida United Kingdom Japan South Korea Cuba Elon Musk January Border 2019 From Top Tesla P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

4 hours ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

4 hours ago
 Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

4 hours ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.