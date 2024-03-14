Prince Faisal Bin Salman Receives Minister Of Media
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the board of Trustees of King Fahd National Library, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received today the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between King Fahad National library and the Ministry of Media, as well as ways to enhance cultural and media connectivity to develop awareness and expand the circle of recipients and beneficiaries of cultural products.
The Minister of Media expressed his appreciation for the continuous support the Ministry receives from the Saudi leadership, stressing the Ministry’s keenness to develop its media plans and programs in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and constitutes a positive shift in the Saudi media process.
