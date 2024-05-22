Princess Zahra Aga Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Development In GB
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on Wednesday warmly welcomed Princess Zahra Aga Khan, daughter of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan on her arrival in Gilgit
The CM expressed his gratitude for the Aga Khan Development Network's contributions to Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in the areas of health, education, infrastructure, and social progress. He requested the expansion of the network's health and education programs to all districts, with a focus on remote areas, and sought cooperation in addressing the shortage of medical professionals and equipment.
Additionally, he emphasized the need for teacher training and sought the Aga Khan Education Service's support in enhancing education standards and accessibility.
The Chief Minister extended an invitation to Princess Zahra Aga Khan to visit Gilgit-Baltistan and conveyed his best wishes to His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan.
In response, Princess Zahra Aga Khan stated that she would review the health and education projects in Gilgit-Baltistan and work with the government to improve education and health services. She highlighted that the Aga Khan Hospital would provide training for nurses and enhance health facilities, and measures would be taken to modernize health and education services.
The occasion reaffirmed the commitment to collaborative efforts for the development and progress of Gilgit-Baltistan. Chairman HBL and Director Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, Sultan Ali Allana, Shafik Sachedina, Provincial Ministers, members of the GB Assembly, Chairman Board of Investment GB, Special Assistants to the Chief Minister, GB government Spokesperson, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and other officials were also present on the occasion.
