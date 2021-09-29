UrduPoint.com

Proposed Memorial To Nazi Collaborator Will Not Be Installed In Kiev - Jewish Committee

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

Proposed Memorial to Nazi Collaborator Will Not Be Installed in Kiev - Jewish Committee

A memorial in honor of Volodymyr Bahaziy, who was shot by the Nazis in Kiev in 1942, will not be installed, as it turns out that the burgomaster of the Ukrainian capital was in fact a Nazi collaborator, Ukrainian Jewish Committee Head Eduard Dolinsky said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A memorial in honor of Volodymyr Bahaziy, who was shot by the Nazis in Kiev in 1942, will not be installed, as it turns out that the burgomaster of the Ukrainian capital was in fact a Nazi collaborator, Ukrainian Jewish Committee Head Eduard Dolinsky said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Dolinsky said the memorial could be installed in Kiev as part of the Stumbling Blocks project. It was suggested that Bahaziy's memory should be honored at the anniversary of the Nazis' massacres in Ukraine's Babyn Yar.

"Since today, the 404 error has appeared (on the website), where the information about the installation of a memory stone in honor of the Nazi collaborator, Kiev Burgomaster Volodymyr Bahaziy. A mark on the interactive map of the project also disappeared," Dolinsky wrote on Facebook, adding that originally it was the German Embassy which initiated the memorial's placement.

However, the embassy was misinformed by one of the activists of the Jewish community, who proposed to commemorate Bahaziy at the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre, and presented the collaborator as a victim of Nazism.

But the "cynical provocation" was opposed by people from all over the world, who called and wrote to the German Embassy and other state agencies about the inappropriate decision, Dolinsky proceeded.

Stumbling Blocks is an international project designed to commemorate the honor of those murdered by Nazis. The blocks are installed near the place where a victim lived, worked, or studied, so that passers-by might "stumble over" the rock and think about the person.

Bahaziy was a Ukrainian nationalist and served as Kiev burgomaster in 1942 during Nazi Germany's occupation. He was reportedly involved in the mass shooting of Ukrainian Jews and theft of their property. Bahaziy and his son were shot by the Nazis in Babyn Yar, according to controversial historical sources.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Facebook German Germany Kiev Jew All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Gove ..

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 202 ..

1 minute ago
 British High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on Sin ..

British High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on Sindh Governor

1 minute ago
 Half of Americans Oppose Biden Plan to Double US R ..

Half of Americans Oppose Biden Plan to Double US Refugee Admissions to 125,000 - ..

1 minute ago
 EU Gives No Tenable Arguments for Opposing Hungary ..

EU Gives No Tenable Arguments for Opposing Hungary's Decision to Import Russian ..

1 minute ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room ..

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room of Dubai&#039;s Transport Sec ..

1 hour ago
 Lack of physical activity, smoking, fatty food lea ..

Lack of physical activity, smoking, fatty food leading causes of heart attacks: ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.