Protests In Kazakh City Of Pavlodar Suppressed, Situation In City Calm - Eyewitnesses

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Authorities of Pavlodar in northern Kazakhstan have successfully suppressed rallies with the situation in the city remaining calm, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Wednesday

According to eyewitnesses, about 1,000 protesters attempted to storm Pavlodar's government buidling, but law enforcement officers promptly lined up in formation, turned on sirens and used stun grenades and crowd control equipment and vehicles against protesters.

Demonstrators were pushed away from the city's central square, and mass detentions have been carried out by police.

Protesters said that many of them were not from Pavlodar, but from villages located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the city. They claimed being brought to the city.

