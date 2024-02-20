Proud moment to welcome and promote Pakistani products in UAE. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 February, 2024)

Ambassador, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Zaa’beel Hall 6, World Trade Centre Dubai at the five-day Gulf Food Exhibition starting from today.



The Ambassador said that it was a proud moment to welcome Pakistani exhibitors showcasing their food products in the region’s largest food exhibition. “About 100 Pakistani enterprises related to food industry are participating in the Gulf Food this year.

It is extremely encouraging that exports of Pakistani food related items to the region have increased by 40% in just one year time, especially rice and meat have witnessed sharp increase ”, added the Ambassador.



The ambassador said that it was very inspiring to have seen Pakistani dairy products making an impressive ingress to the UAE and other Gulf countries. “Pakistan is one of the largest milk producers in the world and luckily we have numerous dairy products’ exporters in Gulf Food this year”, added Mr.

Tirmizi.

Mr. Tirmizi emphasized that considering the huge natural potential of Pakistan, increasing exports is the way forward for achieving economic prosperity for the country.

“Our farmers, agro-based industrialists and businessmen are the backbone of our national economy who must focus on enhancing exports by targeting untapped markets”, stressed the Ambassador.



The Gulf Food is a massive exhibition with participation from more than 100 countries attracting food products from across the globe. Pakistani exhibitors including rice, dairy products, spices, herbals, beverages, etc are taking part in the ongoing exhibition.



The Ambassador along with Hussain Muhammad, Consul General at Pakistan Consulate Dubai, Mr. Adeem Khan, Commercial Counsellor and other senior officials of the Pakistani Mission visited numerous stalls setup by Trade Development Authority Pakistan.



Congratulating the organizers of Pakistan Pavilion, Ambassador, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi encouraged Pakistani exporters to further enhance their participation in the upcoming exhibition and other exports promotion activities. He assured the participants of fullest support and assistance from the embassy in achieving the shared goal of increasing exports to the region.