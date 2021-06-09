UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Biden Geneva Summit Set For Lakeside Villa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:57 PM

Putin-Biden Geneva summit set for lakeside villa

The June 16 summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin looks set to be held in a plush villa overlooking Lake Geneva, given the security lockdown zone announced Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The June 16 summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin looks set to be held in a plush villa overlooking Lake Geneva, given the security lockdown zone announced Wednesday.

The Geneva regional authorities issued a decree fixing the secure zone around the talks between US President Biden and his Russian counterpart.

The secure zone screens off the waterfront on both sides of Lake Geneva, a section of the lake itself and two adjacent parks surrounding neighbouring villas on the south side: the Parc de La Grange and the Parc Eaux-Vives.

Views from villas sweep down over the tree-lined parks to the shore, and across Lake Geneva towards the United Nations and the Jura mountains beyond.

Temporary security fencing has been erected around the parks.

"The council is pleased that the US and Russian delegations have chosen Geneva to host their heads of state meeting," it said.

"This choice reaffirms the preponderance of Switzerland and of international Geneva on the global diplomatic scene.

" The authorities urged people to work from home and avoid travel as much as possible on the day itself.

"The council calls for the responsibility and understanding of everyone, so that this important event can take place under excellent conditions, in the Geneva tradition of respect, welcome and dialogue," it said.

An unnamed US official confirmed to AFP that the summit was being held in a villa.

The 18th-century Villa La Grange is a former grand family home used to host the Swiss city's civic receptions for more than a century.

The main entrance gates to the park are guarded by two stone lions, which were cleaned up with a pressure hose on Tuesday ahead of the summit, AFP witnessed.

Meanwhile the neighbouring luxury Hotel-Restaurant Eaux-Vives, which dates back to 1750, has 16 suites and can hold events for up to 500 people.

During the summer months, the two parks would typically be filled by picnickers.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva La Grange Switzerland June Family Event From

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

1 minute ago

Global trade defies expectations in 2021 and drive ..

1 hour ago

Two Viking relatives reunited in Denmark after 1,0 ..

3 minutes ago

Baseball Hall of Fame induction delayed until Sept ..

3 minutes ago

HEC approves China Study Center at KIU

39 minutes ago

Swat to have international standred playground fac ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.