Putin Constantly Briefed On Situation In Belgorod Region By Defense Ministry, FSB- Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Russian Ministry of Defense, the border service, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Belgorod authorities constantly report to President Vladimir Putin on the situation in the Shebekinsky district, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the operational headquarters of Russia's Belgorod region said that situation in the Shebekinsky direction was difficult, but no Ukrainian armed forces broke into the territory of the region.

"In connection with the situation around Shebekino, Vladimir Putin constantly receives reports from the Ministry of Defense, the Border Guard Service, the FSB, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and is also directly informed by the regional and municipal authorities of the region about measures to provide the necessary assistance to the population, including providing those who wish with temporary accommodation," Peskov told reporters.

