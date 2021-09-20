Putin Deeply Condoles With Relatives of Perm University Shooting Victims - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin deeply condoles with the relatives of the victims of Monday's shooting at the university in Perm, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president was informed about what happened in Perm, at the university.

He instructed Prime Minister (Mikhail) Mishustin to send the ministers of education and health to Perm to organize assistance to the victims and relatives of those killed in the tragedy," Peskov told reporters.

"The president deeply condoles with those who lost their loved ones as a result of this incident," Peskov added.

According to the latest data provided by the Russian Ministry of Health, eight people were killed and 24 injured in the shooting.