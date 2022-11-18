UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Note Importance Of Full Implementation Of Extended Grain Deal - Kremlin

Putin, Erdogan Note Importance of Full Implementation of Extended Grain Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the importance of comprehensive and full implementation of the grain deal, given its recent extension, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Taking into account the extension for another 120 days of the validity of the Istanbul agreements of July 22 this year on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the global markets, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of comprehensive and full implementation of this 'package' agreement," the statement said.

The Russian and Turkish presidents agreed to continue regular contacts at all levels.

