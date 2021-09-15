Putin Invited to US' Online Summit on COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to the US-led virtual summit on the COVID-19 response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the president's participation is being considered

The summit will take place on September 22.

"Yes, an invitation to this virtual summit has been received. It is being considered," Peskov told reporters.