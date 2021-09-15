UrduPoint.com

Putin Invited To US' Online Summit On COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to the US-led virtual summit on the COVID-19 response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the president's participation is being considered

The summit will take place on September 22.

"Yes, an invitation to this virtual summit has been received. It is being considered," Peskov told reporters.

