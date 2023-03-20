UrduPoint.com

Putin Invites African Leaders To Summit In Russia In July

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday invited the leaders of the African countries to attend a summit in Russia in July.

"We are very seriously preparing for the second Russian-African summit (scheduled for July) and, of course, we will be glad to see leaders from all African countries, as well as heads of regional organizations, at this forum," Putin said at the plenary session of the international parliamentary conference "Russia-Africa in a multipolar world."

