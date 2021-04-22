UrduPoint.com
Putin, Lukashenko To Discuss Disclosure Of Sabotage Plans Against Belarus - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Disclosure of Sabotage Plans Against Belarus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will discuss the disclosure of sabotage plans against Belarus during a meeting on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They constantly discuss current issues ....

And besides, of course, there will be an exchange of views on the current situation in terms of recent events with the disclosure of sabotage plans in relation to Belarus," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the presidents will hold a lengthy meeting in the Kremlin.

"The president [Putin] will begin negotiations with President of Belarus Lukashenko, who will be in Moscow on a working visit today, at about 17:00 [14:00 GMT]. The meeting is usually quite long, so it is obvious that it will last until late in the evening," Peskov said.

More Stories From World

