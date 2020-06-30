UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Lukashenko To Hold Talks On Tuesday After Opening Soviet Soldier Memorial In Rzhev

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Putin, Lukashenko to Hold Talks on Tuesday After Opening Soviet Soldier Memorial in Rzhev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus are set to hold bilateral talks on Tuesday after attending the opening of a monument to Soviet soldiers who fought in the fierce Battles of Rzhev between 1942 and 1943 in World War II.

Putin invited Lukashenko to attend the ceremony, when they met at the June 24 military parade on Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. The opening of the memorial was initially scheduled for May 9, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The entire Soviet losses in the Battles of Rzhev exceeded 1.16 million servicemen, including about 400,000 killed, missing or captured. In his article, based on archives, Putin updated the figure to 1,342,888, noting that it is still not final.

The monument in the Tver Region was constructed at the initiative of veterans with money raised through public donations. The project was carried out by the Russian Military History Society with the support of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the Russian Ministry of Culture and the regional government.

After inaugurating the 25-meter-tall (82-feet-tall) bronze sculpture of a Soviet soldier, the leaders of Russia and Belarus will hold bilateral talks.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that he was planning to raise the issue of foreign interference in the Belarusian presidential election at talks with Putin. According to the Belarusian leader, who is seeking a reelection, there are "puppet masters" behind the opposition from both the West and Russia. The Kremlin has denied having any intention to interfere in the process, saying that Minsk has not substantiated its allegations.

The two leaders are likely to discuss bilateral relations. The issues related to oil and gas supplies may also take center stage as Belarus pushes for reviewing the gas price for 2020.

Belarus is also diversifying oil supplies to its refineries amid regular price differences with Russia. Earlier in June, it received the first batch of US oil. The tanker carrying 77,000 tonnes of crude oil for Belarus arrived in the Lithuanian port in Klaipeda. The oil was then shipped by train to the Naftan oil refinery in the Vitebsk Region in Belarus.

Related Topics

Election Russia Oil Germany Minsk Klaipeda Rzhev Vladimir Putin Tver Price Belarus Money May June Gas 2020 Bronze World War From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 30, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

10 hours ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

10 hours ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

10 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.