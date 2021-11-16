Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed satisfaction with the meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and France on November 12, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed satisfaction with the meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and France on November 12, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They expressed satisfaction with the regular meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council held in Paris on November 12 with the participation of the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries. The presidents spoke in favor of continuing the dialogue on military-political issues, as well as other important topics," the statement says.

In addition, the parties discussed topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including countering the spread of coronavirus.