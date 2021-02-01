UrduPoint.com
Putin Orders Analysis Of Potential Creation Of Russian Human Rights Court

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the supreme court and the justice ministry with considering the feasibility of establishing a Russian human rights court, a relevant decree was published on the Kremlin website on Monday

"To recommend the Russian Federation Supreme Court to study, jointly with the Russian Federation Ministry of Justice, the feasibility of creating a Russian court of human rights, and to present relevant suggestions, if necessary," the presidential decree read.

A report should be presented by June 1.

