Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Strategic Stability - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council discussed on Friday strategic stability and domestic problems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The meeting focused on ongoing matters related to Russia's socioeconomic development ... They also exchanged opinions on strategic stability and arms control," Peskov told reporters.

Russia's prime minister Mikhail Mishustin, upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko and lower chamber speaker Viacheslav Volodin, Security Council secretary Nikolay Patrushev and deputy secretary Dmitry Medvedev, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, interior minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin and special presidential representative for environment and transport, Sergey Ivanov, took part in the talks.

